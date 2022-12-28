Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

CETY stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,333. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates in four segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.