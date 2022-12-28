CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 82.2% in December

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the November 30th total of 729,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CLP Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CLP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,868. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. CLP has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

CLP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 4.94%.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

