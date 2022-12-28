Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Codexis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Codexis has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $34.25.
Insider Activity at Codexis
In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,931 shares of company stock worth $839,487. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Codexis
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
