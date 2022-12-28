Columbus Macro LLC Buys Shares of 46,613 iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 697.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 120,327 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Continental Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 198,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EWS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. 626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,491. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.