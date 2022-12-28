Columbus Macro LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGZ. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

AGZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,563. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $117.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

