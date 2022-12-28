Columbus Macro LLC Invests $443,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.89. 17,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

