Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

