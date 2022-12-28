Columbus Macro LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:USMV opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.