Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.