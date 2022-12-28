Columbus Macro LLC Sells 765 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.