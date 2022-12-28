Columbus Macro LLC Takes $576,000 Position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.70% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

