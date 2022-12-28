Compound (COMP) Price Hits $32.63 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00196463 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $237.14 million and $15.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 32.06620046 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $17,597,608.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

