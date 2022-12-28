Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Trading Up 2.2 %

CWCO stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 84.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.