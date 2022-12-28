Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.40

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 108965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$952.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$603.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.67 million. Analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

