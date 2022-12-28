Cormark Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$447.95 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.2 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.18.

IMG stock opened at C$3.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.93. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

