Cormark Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$447.95 million during the quarter.
IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.2 %
IMG stock opened at C$3.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.93. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
