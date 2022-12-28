Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $105.69 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $105.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.14 or 0.00055186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024432 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007999 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003929 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

