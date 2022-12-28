Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,448,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 24,845,564 shares.The stock last traded at $3.03 and had previously closed at $3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 82,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,618,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,213,622 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

