Critical Survey: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Switch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiga Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|$23.19 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Switch
|$592.04 million
|14.18
|$5.41 million
|$1.52
|22.53
Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Switch.
Risk and Volatility
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tiga Acquisition and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiga Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Switch
|0
|11
|1
|0
|2.08
Switch has a consensus target price of $32.85, suggesting a potential downside of 4.09%. Given Switch’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.
Profitability
This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiga Acquisition
|N/A
|-36.88%
|-2.91%
|Switch
|56.70%
|1.06%
|0.28%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Switch beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Tiga Acquisition
Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.
About Switch
Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.