Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
