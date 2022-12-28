CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Shares Up 0.6%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €60.60 ($64.47) and last traded at €60.20 ($64.04). 26,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.85 ($63.67).

Several research firms have weighed in on EVD. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

