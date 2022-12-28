Currys plc (LON:CURY) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Currys Stock Up 0.3 %

CURY opened at GBX 56.15 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Currys has a one year low of GBX 52.65 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £636.46 million and a P/E ratio of 937.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.40.

Insider Activity at Currys

In other news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £122,000 ($147,236.30).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Currys Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

