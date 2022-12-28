cVault.finance Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $56.33 million and approximately $17,797.14 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5,632.90 or 0.33784301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

