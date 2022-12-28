CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CVS Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

