DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $628,513.97 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DBC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

