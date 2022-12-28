DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $453.56 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,883,081 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

