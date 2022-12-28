DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0435 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $996,235.44 and $412.06 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00113065 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00192084 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00054726 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040034 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,883,115 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.