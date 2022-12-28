Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $436.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

