Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 614.1% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Delic Stock Down 20.7 %

DELCF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,254. Delic has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Delic Company Profile

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

