Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 614.1% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Delic Stock Down 20.7 %
DELCF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,254. Delic has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Delic Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delic (DELCF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Delic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.