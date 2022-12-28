Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WILYY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.75.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.