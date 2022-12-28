DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the November 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DENSO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,722. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

Get DENSO alerts:

About DENSO

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.