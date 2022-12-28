Dero Price Tops $3.68 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00022315 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $48.46 million and $61,691.40 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,510.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00401007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021368 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00884522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00090829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00600330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00245028 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,153,288 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

