Dero Price Tops $3.70 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Dero has a total market cap of $48.64 million and $72,093.39 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00022352 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,542.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00400441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021660 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.59 or 0.00886139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00091184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00598081 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00252598 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,153,764 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.