Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,255. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.04) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

