DFI.Money (YFII) Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $44.57 million and $17.78 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for approximately $1,154.81 or 0.06971214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.88 or 0.29373510 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money’s launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.