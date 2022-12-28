Diamant Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,865 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.23. 5,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

