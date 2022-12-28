Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $240,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 209,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,863,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

