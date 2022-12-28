DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Declares None Dividend of $0.06

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

DRH stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

