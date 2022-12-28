Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,695,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 218,348 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 9,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 182,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.51. 25,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

