Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) vs. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Head to Head Survey

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dime Community Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.77%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.45%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Dime Community Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 33.22% 14.39% 1.21% Westamerica Bancorporation 43.31% 15.56% 1.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 2.91 $104.00 million $3.57 9.03 Westamerica Bancorporation $216.79 million 7.29 $86.51 million $3.88 15.14

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Dime Community Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 branch locations throughout Long Island and the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. It operates through 78 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

