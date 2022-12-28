Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Schubert & Co’s 8th Largest Position

Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,944 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

