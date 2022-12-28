Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,759. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

