DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 522,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,463 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.