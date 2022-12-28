DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 522,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,463 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
