Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.00. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77. The company has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$744.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$658.23 million. Research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
Featured Stories
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stocks Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.