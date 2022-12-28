Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2022

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.00. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77. The company has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$744.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$658.23 million. Research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.