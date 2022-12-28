Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.00. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77. The company has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$744.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$658.23 million. Research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

