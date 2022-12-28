Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.94. 19,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.