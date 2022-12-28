Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 149.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.3% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

