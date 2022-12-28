Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK remained flat at $103.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 17,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.