DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 191,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 156,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KSM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 2,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.