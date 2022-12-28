Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in December

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Dynasil Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYSL remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Dynasil Co. of America has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

