EAC One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,028.29 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $11.35 million and $15,028.29 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded 46.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00403865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.04738439 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,565.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

