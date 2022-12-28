Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.71

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 4177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBC. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $62,383,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $11,669,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 493,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,701,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 430,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

